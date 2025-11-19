Today's Horoscope – November 19, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 18 November 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
When you can bring projects, you've been on for a while to some fruition. You may be called upon to show leadership for others. Keep an eye on your legal affairs and watch out for a new romance!
Colour: Brown | Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work. Past traumatic relationships have left you feeling isolated and unhappy. Do not carry past baggage and look forward to some interesting encounters soon.
Colour: Magenta | Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
You are very family-oriented but feel that you are unable to give the time and attention your family deserves. Health-wise you feel down. You are advised to take relaxation breaks and will find your health blooming.
Colour: Green | Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good- much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest.
Colour: Lime-Yellow | Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Female members of your family may play on your emotions A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable.
Colour: Scarlet | Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract.
Colour: Ivory | Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
You could do extremely well in competitive sports events. A project looks promising. Much appreciation comes your way. Be positive in your outlook and put your views across without ruffling any feathers.
Colour: Cream | Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Long-term financial issues could be problematic. A new line of revenue with a friend as a partner.
Colour: Amber | Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
A great day for a personal makeover. Travel seems good, however an old flame could re-enter. Compromise may be necessary at work and avoid losing your temper.
Colour: Apricot | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine.
Colour: Scarlet | Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons.
Colour: Buff | Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Colour: Beige | Number: 9
Amara Ramdev