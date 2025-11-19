Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Blackbuck deaths: Strengthen safeguards

Blackbuck deaths: Strengthen safeguards

The Belagavi incident calls for improved systems of captive wildlife management in the state
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 19:27 IST
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 19:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka NewswildlifeOpinioneditorialblackbuckBelgavi

Follow us on :

Follow Us