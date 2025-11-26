Today's Horoscope – November 26, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 25 November 2025, 18:34 IST
March 21 - April 20
You have been on an adrenaline-high the past few days, and you are more exhausted than you really know. Take time to unwind with a loved one. You have clearly marked your goals, so go about it steadily. Rome wasn’t built in a day!
Lucky colour: Amber Lucky number: 8
April 21 - May 21
You are in a confrontational mood with your colleagues today. Look for a mature person to guide you. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated.
Lucky colour: Pista-green Lucky number: 2
May 22 - June 21
At work you have settled into an easy pattern that gets you admiration from your boss. But it is time to think out of the box today – you can excel at it, instead of being just good at it. Go on – pull out all the stops.
Lucky colour: Gold Lucky number: 5
June 22 - July 22
You need to be careful about whom you choose to confide your personal information with. Somebody is talking behind your back, stretching the truth a bit and discussing your secrets for good measure.
Lucky colour: Sky-blue Lucky number: 3
July 23 - August 21
You could be under considerable mental tension or feel hemmed in by an overly traditional mental atmosphere. Small details occupy your mind today. Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors.
Lucky colour: Velvet-black Lucky number: 6
August 22 - September 23
You are undemanding as usual, but offers keep coming today for a better job profile. Your communication skills are excellent, so speak about what’s troubling you. Put your cards on the table and be clear about what you want.
Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 1
September 23 - October 22
The Moon hidden in your twelfth house disturbs your serenity today. Jupiter’s aspect brings financial luck. You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it.
Lucky colour: Coffee Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour.
Lucky colour: Beige Lucky number: 7
November 22 - December 21
The accent is on communication – your family, friends. A day for socializing and increased interaction with people. You imply that you don't care for a certain person, but your actions are telling a whole different story!
Lucky colour: Russet-brown Lucky number: 4
December 23 - January 20
A direct approach in all matters will prove effective today. Events and happenings could be very last-minute today, so make sure you have done your homework. Try to avoid ego hassles and be more approachable.
Lucky colour: Olive Lucky number: 2
January 21 - February 19
It is a good day to dream big, and chase those dreams. But keep a clear dividing rule between what is probable and what is possible at work today. Stay focussed and try to accomplish as much work as possible.
Lucky colour: Teal Lucky number: 5
February 20 - March 20
You can make changes that will enhance your appearance. Enjoy taking courses or lecturing others. You have a natural flair for communication, and you can put this to good use today.
Lucky colour: Plum Lucky number: 6
Amara Ramdev