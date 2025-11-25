2026 Men's T20 World Cup schedule unveiled; Rohit Sharma announced as ICC brand ambassador

<p>The schedule for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup was unveiled on Tuesday as five venues from India and three from Sri Lanka were finalised, ICC chairman Jay Shah said. </p><p>The tournament will begin on February 7, 2026.</p>.<p>India’s former captain Rohit Sharma was announced as the tournament ambassador for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. </p><p>Rohit was prolific for India in T20Is, ending with 4231 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike-rate of 140.89.</p><p>Rohit retired from the shortest format following India's triumph in the Americas last year, which broke an 11-year drought of ICC trophies for the Indian team.</p><p>Arch-rivals India and Pakistan clubbed in Group A alongside USA, Netherlands, and Namibia.</p><p>Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Colombo and Kandy will be hosting matches.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>