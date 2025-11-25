Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

TN Governor calls state politics ‘Tamil exceptionalism’; DMK terms claim baseless

RN Ravi further claimed that the Tamil Nadu government has given "zero budget for research" in Tamil language and culture.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 14:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 14:19 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMK

Follow us on :

Follow Us