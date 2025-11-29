Today's Horoscope – November 29, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 November 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Health problems crop up. Understand your money situation. Make investments and long-term savings plans.
Colour: Blue Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
Jupiter continues its benefic influence on you. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. There may be a healing or resolution with the past as people return.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Increased interaction or travel with children. Disorganisation or lack of information could frustrate you. There will be change or withdrawal to a degree from current work, activity or contacts.
Colour: Lilac Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
The day opens up with a big opportunity for you career-wise, so make sure that you use the opportunity – carpe diem! A good friend is very demanding of your time and attention.
Colour: Mauve Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! You will work well with groups and institutions. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns.
Colour: Silver Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities.
Colour: Ash Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Unusual meetings keep you on your toes the whole day. At work, you are feeling fatigued and is showing in the quality of work you are churning out. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Colour: Emerald Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Keep your cool as an associate is fault-finding and criticises you overtly. Don’t get mad, get even – and stun him/her with a dynamic work proposition. And your detractors will have to pull back.
Colour: Yellow Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
You are feeling good, and are at your charming best. Work gets top priority though from you, and if a colleague or tow is feeling threatened, what you can do! Money flow seems budgetary, so try not to swipe that card or indulge in luxury items.
Colour: Ruby-red Number: 9
December 23 - January 20
Financial issues may get sorted out today. Speculations to be avoided. Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Be discreet about any information you uncover. Children give joy.
Colour: Cream Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
Your personal charm and magnetism make you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today.
Colour: Plum Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading.
Colour: Tan Number: 6
Amara Ramdev