Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit New Delhi, first time since Ukraine war

Putin will have a state visit to New Delhi from December 4 to 5 – his first after Russia launched its “special military operations” in Ukraine in February 2022.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 18:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 18:37 IST
India NewsRussiaNarendra ModiVladimir Putin

Follow us on :

Follow Us