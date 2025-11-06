Today's Horoscope – November 6, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 05 November 2025, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Your energy is high and opportunities are many--but do not act rashly. Property investments should payoff. Social interactions will be rewarding. You could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong.
Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Relations with a spouse or business partner are emphasized. Residential moves advantageous. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential.
Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Someone you work with could try to undermine you. Educational courses will be stimulating and successful. Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Be cautious with financial matters; consult an expert before making significant investments.
Lucky Colour: Chrome Lucky Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): . Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future.
Lucky Colour: Amber Lucky Number:7
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it.
Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sep 24 - Oct 23): Embrace the romantic vibes and express your feelings to your partner. Single? An unexpected encounter could lead to a passionate connection. Financial stability is on the horizon; wise investments will secure your future.
Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 1
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Embrace the changes happening within and around you. Let go of old habits that no longer serve you. Family bonds strengthen; a heart-to-heart conversation will heal past wounds. Trust your instincts; they are your best guide through this transformative journey.
Lucky Colour: Crimson Lucky Number: 3
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 21): Financial opportunities are abundant; trust your intuition when making decisions. Nurture your creativity; write, paint, or dance your heart out. A cosy night under the stars with loved ones will create lasting memories. Embrace the thrill of the unknown; it's your greatest adventure yet.
Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments.
Lucky Colour Lavender Lucky Number: 5
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think.
Lucky Colour: Bronze Lucky Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists clear.
Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 1
Amara Ramdev