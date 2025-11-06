<p>Ghazals, a poetic form traditionally rooted in Persian and Urdu literature, are known for their lyrical couplet and emotive themes, often set to music. While Hindi and Urdu ghazals are widely recognised, Kannada, too, boasts of a rich and evolving tradition of ghazals.</p>.<p>Kannada ghazals, though inspired by their Persian and Urdu counterparts, have developed a unique identity. They may not always adhere strictly to classical rhyme schemes, yet they retain the essence woven with the themes of love, separation, social satire and philosophy.</p>.<p>Among the pioneers who gave a new dimension to ghazals in Kannada literature was Shantarasa, whose birth centenary was celebrated this year. A scholar of Urdu and Persian, Shantarasa translated Urdu ghazals and Persian Ruba’i (quatrains) into Kannada. Later, Chidananda Sali from Raichur, wrote Mouna, a celebrated volume of Kannada ghazals while Gundamma, also from Raichur, was popularly known as Ghazal Gundamma for her soulful rendition of ghazals. Another luminary, Ravindra Handiganur, who passed away in 2012, composed original Kannada ghazals including popular songs such as Namba Beda Nalle and Madhuvanthi Neeniralu. </p>.<p>Interestingly, most pioneers of Kannada ghazal hail from Kalyan Karnataka, where the art form thrived under the Nizam rule.</p>.<p><strong>A new voice</strong></p>.<p>Carrying forward this legacy is Anurag Gaddi, one of today’s most sought-after Kannada ghazal singers. Originally from Gangavathi and now based in Bengaluru, Anurag is on a mission to revive and popularise Kannada ghazals nationally and among Kannadigas worldwide. </p>.<p>In January this year, Anurag launched the Kannada Ghazal Yatra-100, a series of 100 Kannada ghazal performances across Karnataka and beyond. The Yatra, which has already <br />held 15 events in Bengaluru, <br />Shivamogga, Koppal and Chikkamagaluru, blends intimate soirees and public concerts. He plans to take it nationwide, reaching every corner where Kannadigas reside.</p>.<p>Each of his events features ghazal recitals, devotional renditions and collaborative performances with poets, writers and musicians. The aim is to make Kannada ghazals accessible and nurture a new generation of audience and performers.</p>.<p>Among his popular ghazals are <span class="italic">Male Barutide Gelati</span> (It is raining, my beloved, it is raining), <span class="italic">Ee Maunadalli</span> (In my silence), <span class="italic">Naavadida Andina Maatu</span> (The words we spoke then) and <span class="italic">Manasina Maathu</span> (Voice of the heart).</p>.<p>When asked why he chose to sing ghazals in Kannada rather than in Urdu or Persian, Anurag said: “Kannada is my mother tongue, the language in which <br />I can best express myself and <br />the nuances of a ghazal, something which I will not be able to do in Urdu and Persian, languages which are alien to me.”</p>.<p>He adds that ghazals are also a way of promoting Kannada. “With the right voice and platform, these compositions can find a place among Kannadigas.”</p>.<p>Veteran writer S G Siddaramaiah says, “Anurag Gaddi has embarked on a fresh experiment by taking ghazals in Kannada to the people. Kannada has always embraced world literary and musical forms, and ghazals are a fine example of that adaptability.”</p>.<p>Anurag holds a master’s degree in Hindustani Classical Music (Vocal) and is adept at the harmonium and tabla. </p>.<p>Kannada stand-up comedian Gangavathi Pranesh, who hails from the same town as Anurag, adds, “This is a unique experiment. You can only experience it when you listen to him.”</p>