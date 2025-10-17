Today's Horoscope – October 17, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 16 October 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home.
Your intellectual wit brings popularity. Your charisma will no doubt attract a lot of attention and a lot of admirers today.
Colour: Brick-red Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome.
Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments.
Colour: Ivory Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Travel for business or pleasure today. Don’t dwell on past regrets.
You’re beginning to think you’ve got unrealistic goals, but that’s not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think.
Colour: Burgundy Number: 1
June 22 - July 22
Money matters will be a concern. Your boundaries expand over the next few days if you’re open to new career ideas.
Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence.
Colour: Orange Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Mix-ups and changes in plans are likely today. Go with the flow, things will work out by tomorrow.
By the weekend friction in partnerships will have to be faced head on.
Colour: Chocolate Number: 5
August 22 - September 23
A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret.
Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 2
September 23 - October 22
Unexpected events might challenge your plans today. Stay adaptable and open-minded.
Reflect on past experiences to make informed decisions. Trust your intuition, and be prepared for surprises.
Colour: Peach Number: 6
October 23 - November 21
Financial matters require careful attention today. Be cautious with joint ventures and shared resources.
Approach emotional situations with sensitivity and empathy. Seek guidance from a mentor or authority figure if needed.
Colour: Indigo Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
An unexpected connection could lead to exciting opportunities. Stay grounded in your finances and be mindful of your spending.
Double-check details in travel plans and communication to avoid misunderstandings.
Colour: Tan Number: 9
December 23 - January 20
New beginnings await. Ventures, education, and career prospects soar. Loved one’s health improves.
Financial burdens lift; resources flow. Embrace change; prosperity beckons.
Colour: Silver Number: 7
January 21 - February 19
Expect changes. Partner’s success transforms life’s course. Friends may falter, but love blossoms.
Romance beckons; invitations arrive. Embrace love; it brings unexpected joy.
Colour: Orange Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
Empower yourself. Accept what can’t change; focus on self-growth.
Believe in your choices; take action. Your decisions shape your future; trust your instincts.
Colour: Yellow Number: 1
Amara Ramdev