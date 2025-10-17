<p>New Delhi: The people’s champion. It's a title that eludes even the best athletes despite multiple accolades. It is a crown bestowed upon those whose resume highlights winning hearts and giving hope to everybody: “If I could do it, you can too!” </p>.<p>Tommy Fleetwood is among those few who belong to this privileged club, where staying true to oneself trumps needless theatrics. It's this trait that has made the 34-year-old golfer, with long golden locks and an endearing smile, emerge as ‘a common man’s hero.’</p>.<p>“I've always been very lucky with the connection that I make with people and I make friends wherever I go,” said Fleetwood, the world No. 5 who is here to compete at the DP World Tour India Championship. </p>.<p>“It's an individual sport and I'm chasing my own kind of goals and my dreams, but I feel like people are doing it with me. I always feel like they can carry me at certain times, and I'm always grateful for the love and the support that I get.” </p>.<p>The ‘certain times’ Fleetwood refers to are the several near-misses in his 15-year-old professional career embellished with six runners-up and 31 top-5 finishes. For a golfer known as a complete player for his trophy-winning technique combined with the right temperament, it took Fleetwood 164 starts to win an event on the PGA Tour. And that happened this year when he became the PGA Tour FedEx Cup champion. </p>.<p>“Yeah, it's been a really good year. Throughout the year, especially the summer, I think I played very consistently and worked on my game really well. And then I managed to get that win on the PGA Tour. </p>.<p>“It seemed like a really big thing, a big story, and the Ryder Cup happened. Just being a part of that winning (European) team was something that was very special. So yeah, 2025 has been filled with a lot of good things, but there's still three more events to go. So focused on trying to make sure I finish as strong as I can,” offered Fleetwood. </p>.<p>Similar to the attention the Southport-born golfer draws wherever he travels because of his warm and gracious persona, Fleetwood is enjoying meeting his fans in India at the Delhi Golf Club this week. Greeting every individual who approaches him with a smile and a ‘how are you doing’, he is seen patiently obliging every autograph and photograph request. The golfer also let a few youngsters walk next to him on the course and chatted with them along the way during the pro-am event on Wednesday. </p>.<p>If enough hasn’t been said about the friendly Fleetwood already, here is some more proof to attest it further. </p>.<p>On Thursday, a dog strolled onto the 18th green and went up to greet Fleetwood just before he nailed a birdie putt. As he was about to pat the good old boy, a marshal shooed the dog away. Can you blame the four-legged spectator for intruding and getting close to one of the nicest people/ athletes on tour? </p>.<p>Well, everybody loves Tommy. </p>