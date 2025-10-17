Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

I make friends wherever I go: World No. 5 Fleetwood in India to compete at the DP World Tour Championship

Fleetwood to meet his fans in India at the Delhi Golf Club this week.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 20:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 20:05 IST
India NewsGolf

Follow us on :

Follow Us