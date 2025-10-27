Today's Horoscope – October 27, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 26 October 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum. Try not to go over the top.
Colour: Emerald | Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
A new business venture could happen today. At home, a male relative is unduly aggressive. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions.
Colour: Gold | Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Mercury adds glow to your intelligence. Sensitive Gemini will feel fine-tuned to the emotions of those around them. Great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit.
Colour: Pistachio | Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today.
Colour: Purple | Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good, but do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and overwork will be the two major culprits.
Colour: Lemon | Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow; it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Colour: Coffee | Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine.
Colour: Mauve | Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
You have some great support from the cosmos. You may be able to move ahead professionally. Be mindful with others and deal with them honestly and justly. Be wary of every contract, every negotiation, and every new person you meet today.
Colour: Velvet-black | Number: 5
November 22 - December 21
It’s a time to turn your luck around and combat proactively. There are many chances and benefits lying ahead. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up.
Colour: Off-white | Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
A great day for leisure and romance. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails.
Colour: Chocolate | Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. A picnic could add zest to your love life. Now that you’ve set out your game plan, you’ll maximise your potential.
Colour: Lilac | Number: 8
February 20 - March 20
A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems.
Colour: Emerald-green | Number: 2
Amara Ramdev