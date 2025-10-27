Menu
UK Police issues urgent appeal after woman’s 'racially aggravated' rape

The West Midlands Police said it was called to the Park Hall area of Walsall on Saturday evening following concerns for the welfare of a woman in distress in the street.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 23:46 IST
Published 26 October 2025, 23:46 IST
World newsUnited KingdomLondonrape

