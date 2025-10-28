Today's Horoscope – October 28, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 October 2025, 18:34 IST
March 21 - April 20
You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let-down at some core-level. Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. Colour: White; Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
People around you are in a feisty mood, so back off. You can do without the drama. At work you need to put in more than adequate work, you have to be excellent so you can get across to your boss who seems to be at his demanding best. Colour: Ivory; Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Make changes that will enhance your appearance. You should be able to get involved in an interesting proposition today. Your outgoing nature takes a damper as a colleague plays spoil sport. But you are not one to mope for long and are back in the centre soon enough. Siblings prove demanding. Colour: Mauve; Number: 8
June 22 - July 22
Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Colour: Indigo; Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Colour: opal; Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. Colour: Magenta; Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Your love life looks great today, so if you want to take a break and drive into the sunset, do so. You have been too matter-of-fact in your approach with the special one, who wants lots of mush and roses! Career-wise you are coming out with some innovative ideas, so pitch them to your boss. He will be appreciative. colour: carrot; Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
You are a very family-oriented person and will go out of your way to maintain peace at home. But your elder sibling – a brother or a sister is pulling you in for a very unnecessary quarrel. Best to talk it over and clear the air. A lucky day with a fun outing at the end. colour: salmon-pink; Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
You have been keeping a lot of feeling under the surface, and you feel ready to explode like a volcano today. Not an ideal situation to be in. You need to take a break, and spend time on de-stressing activities – yoga, swimming or whatever works for you. Colour: Mint-green; Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
you are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine. Colour: Scarlet; Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons. Colour: Buff; Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Colour: Silver; Number: 8
Amara Ramdev