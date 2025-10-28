<p>Bengaluru: A 31-year-old drug peddler was arrested by the Organised Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for possessing a country-made pistol.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the arrested person has been identified as Roshan Ahmed, a resident of BTM Layout. Ahmed was arrested by the Mico Layout police in 2023 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.</p>.<p>"Based on a tip-off, Ahmed was caught red-handed when he was in possession of an illegal firearm and four rounds of live ammunition. He was preparing to commit a crime at Suddaguntepalya.</p>.Bengaluru customs seize hydro ganja hidden in baggage.<p>"During interrogation, he revealed that he was involved in peddling drugs and had purchased the firearm and ammunition from a person in Madhya Pradesh by paying Rs 25,000.</p>.<p>"He confessed that he used the weapon to threaten his rivals and continue his illegal narcotics business smoothly, and also revealed the identity of the person who had sold the pistol to him. Efforts are on to nab him," the police said.</p>