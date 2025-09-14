Today's Horoscope – September 14, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 September 2025, 18:30 IST
Aries
Romance now reveals its dreamy and magic. Emotions can get a bit too diluted at times, keep a grip on yourself and take charge of the situation at hand. Caution in financial affairs advised. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life.
Colour: Magenta Number: 1
Taurus
Your boss will present an olive branch today. Take it. However, beware the office snoop. Working out your cash flow can help you plan a pleasurable journey. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach.
Colour: Brown Number: 2
Gemini
Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A friend needs your advice and support. However, do not confuse it with romantic love.
Colour: Cream Number: 7
Cancer
You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust. You no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Colour: Plum Number: 9
Leo
You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers.
Colour: Mint-Green Number: 3
Virgo
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching.
Colour: Honey Number: 5
Libra
Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Colour: Sky-Blue Number: 8
Scorpio
Travel will result in new romantic attractions. You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today.
Colour: Silver Number: 6
Sagittarius
A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast.
Colour: Brown Number: 4
Capricorn
Your significant-other is accommodating and sentimental. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. You may find it difficult to communicate. Confrontations, not always hostile, occur.
Colour: Copper Number: 3
Aquarius
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts.
Colour: Honey Number: 1
Pisces
A lack of support or understanding makes you insecure. Keep communication lines open in close relationships. Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact.
Colour: Apricot Number: 2
Amara Ramdev