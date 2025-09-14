<p>Bidar: Two contract workers of Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSU) have been sacked over their alleged involvement in misappropriation of funds.</p>.Explained | A look at the anti-corruption protests that ended Nepal's social media ban.<p>Registrar P T Ramesh has ordered sacking Someshwar, an assistant in the finance controller office of the varsity, and Tukaram Mehtre, office attendant at the research directorate.</p>.<p>"A show-cause notice was issued to the suspects. The above mentioned employees' reply to the notice was found insufficient and unacceptable. Hence, they were sacked," the registrar said in the order.</p>