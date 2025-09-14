Menu
Graft charges: 2 employees of Karnataka's Bidar vet varsity sacked

Registrar P T Ramesh has ordered sacking Someshwar, an assistant in the finance controller office of the varsity, and Tukaram Mehtre, office attendant at the research directorate.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 20:19 IST
Published 13 September 2025, 20:19 IST
