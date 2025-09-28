Today's Horoscope – September 28, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 27 September 2025, 18:34 IST
Aries
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today.
Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 7
Taurus
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects.
Lucky colour: Saffron Lucky number: 2
Gemini
Your loyalty will pull you through a tight spot. You guessed right all along! You can bring projects you've been on for a while to some fruition. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track.
Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 5
Cancer
Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies.
Lucky colour: Opal Lucky number: 3
Leo
Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 8
Virgo
You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now.
Lucky colour: Silver Lucky number: 6
Libra
Spend time by yourself to avoid any conflicts with family members. Court decisions may not be favourable. Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones.
Lucky colour: Lime Lucky number: 4
Scorpio
Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself and avoid unsavoury debates. Home front remains calm. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family.
Lucky colour: Green Lucky number: 9
Sagittarius
Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be your worst enemy today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust.
Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 7
Capricorn
Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically.
Lucky colour: Gold Lucky number: 1
Aquarius
You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends.
Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 3
Pisces
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation.
Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 8
Amara Ramdev