Karnataka Social and Educational Survey: Challenges, compulsions and politics

<p>Bengaluru: The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government’s second attempt in 10 years to conduct a Social and Educational Survey (popularly known as caste census) has yet again sparked off an intense debate in the state amid concerns of feasibility.</p>.<p>Over the decades, all surveys and reports by backward classes commissions have been sensitive, with the potential to alter the political dynamics of the state, which has for long witnessed the hegemony of the ‘dominant’ Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities. </p>.<p>The present exercise has been no exception, with controversies erupting over certain Christian sub-groups containing Hindu caste names, which was settled by “hiding” those names. The dominant communities have also moved the High Court, challenging the survey.</p>.<p>Though the High Court's decision to not stay the ongoing survey has come as a respite for the government, the task ahead is unenviable. </p>.<p>The survey, which started on September 22 and is slated to end October 7, intends to enumerate 1.43 crore families through 1.2 lakh surveyors. By Saturday afternoon, 9.54 lakh households had been covered. With Siddaramaiah ruling out an extension, covering the remaining 1.3 crore-odd houses in merely 10 days will be an uphill task. </p>.<p><strong>Background</strong></p>.<p>The ‘dominant’ communities have opposed reports by successive commissions, including those by the Naganagouda (1960-61), Havanur (1975) and Venkataswamy commissions (1986). </p>.<p>This June, the government set aside the Jayaprakash Hegde Commission’s report based on the survey conducted by the H Kantharaj Commission in 2015. </p>.<p>The Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities had accused the survey of being “unscientific” and “undercounting” their numbers. </p>.<p>As per the report, which surveyed 5.98 crore people, the Scheduled Castes were found to be the largest group (1.09 crore and 18% of the state’s population), followed by Muslims (75.25 lakh and 12%), Lingayats (66.35 lakh and 11%) and Vokkaligas (61.58 lakh and 10%). </p>.<p>While the government said it was setting aside the report since it was 10 years old, a senior Congress leader, speaking to DH on the condition of anonymity, conceded that the major reason for setting aside the report had been the pressure from the dominant communities within the party.</p>.<p><strong>Faster than Centre?</strong></p>.<p>What are the political compulsions behind the government’s decision to finish the exercise soon?</p>.<p>For Siddaramaiah - known as an Ahinda (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) leader - the survey has been a pet project.</p>.<p>The Union government’s decision to enumerate castes alongside the upcoming decadal survey has put more pressure on the Congress to conduct another survey earlier, especially since top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been the most vociferous proponent of the caste surveys. </p>.<p>“The pressure to implement it faster than the Union government is certainly working on the government,” said a source close to Siddaramaiah. </p>.<p>The sense of urgency with the survey also comes in the wake of speculation surrounding Siddaramaiah’s tenure. </p>.<p><strong>Power struggle?</strong></p>.<p>The survey has been a continuation of the power feud between Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar. With Siddaramaiah being a Kuruba (OBC community) and Shivakumar hailing from the Vokkaliga community, the entire debate over the issue also has the leadership angle. </p>.<p>While the decision to scrap the Hegde commission report was analysed as a setback for Siddaramaiah, it was widely seen as a victory for Shivakumar. The backward commission now has Lingayat and Vokkaliaga members, a first in history. Even this has been read as a victory for Shivakumar.</p>.<p>“After the earlier report was rejected, Siddaramaiah is upset. But, hurriedly carrying out another survey without proper preparation will damage the government’s reputation further. After the opposition from the dominant castes, it would’ve been prudent for Siddaramaiah to create a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Shivakumar and comprising members from dominant castes as well as OBCs and SC/STs and hand over the responsibilities of the survey to that sub-committee.,” the source close to Siddaramaiah added.</p>.<p>The source’s contention was that even Congressmen from dominant communities cannot oppose it openly, since it’s a dream project of Rahul Gandhi. </p>.<p><strong>Step towards 75% quota?</strong></p>.<p>The Hegde commission report had recommended hiking the reservation for OBCs to 51% from the current 32%, which would have taken the overall reservations to 75%. The SCs have 17% and STs 7%.</p>.<p>It’s likely that demands for increasing the reservation will again resurface. As per the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Indra Sawhney case, reservations cannot exceed 50%. However, states like Tamil Nadu (69%) and Jharkhand (77%) have got higher reservation shares by including it in the 9th schedule of the Constitution. Increasing reservations up to 75% has been one of Rahul Gandhi’s main objectives. </p>.<p>In Karnataka, there are 56% reservations currently but hasn’t been challenged in the courts yet. The developments over the next 10 days and the survey’s progress will be very crucial for the Congress, and particularly for Siddaramaiah.</p>