Today's Horoscope – September 4, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 03 September 2025, 18:34 IST
Aries
Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive.
Lucky colour: Emerald Lucky number: 5
Taurus
You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel, write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some.
Lucky colour: Tan Lucky number: 1
Gemini
Your hard work will reap rewards. You can now correct past mistakes and learn from them. Learn any of the occult sciences — astrology, tarot cards, runes, dealing with gems or aromatherapy.
Lucky colour: Amber Lucky number: 3
Cancer
Unexpected expenses crop up. Travel plans look good and will bring great pleasure. Family life is smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt.
Lucky colour: Yellow Lucky number: 2
Leo
Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Lucky colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 6
Virgo
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right.
Lucky colour: Scarlet Lucky number: 9
Libra
The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Renegotiate career deals. A time when you can get in touch with the deeper part of your nature and your psychic abilities are enhanced.
Lucky colour: Lavender Lucky number: 4
Scorpio
Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Get help to finish a project if you need it. Control your emotions and everything will fall into place.
Lucky colour: Gold Lucky number: 7
Sagittarius
A strenuous day and with expectations set too high, you could start a confrontation. Be diplomatic and avoid arguments. You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. Keep a low profile.
Lucky colour: Blue Lucky number: 1
Capricorn
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends, and do keep a lookout for someone special. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today.
Lucky colour: Magenta Lucky number: 3
Aquarius
Avoid public displays of luxury and wealth. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table.
Lucky colour: Beige Lucky number: 5
Pisces
You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Try not to place trust in the wrong person or get carried away by futile projects.
Lucky colour: Mauve Lucky number: 6