<p>A vocal concert and a violin duet will be held this weekend at Mysore Vasudevacharya's heritage house in Mysuru.</p><p>According to a press note, Vaishnavi Kalambhatti Prashant will present the vocal concert on Saturday, September 6, at 10.30 am. She will be accompanied by Arjun Dinakar on violin and Prithvi Krishna on mridanga.</p><p>M A Joyohi and M A Prema Vivek will render the violin duet on Sunday, September 7, at 10.30 am.</p><p>Born in a culturally-rich family, in the lineage of Rallapalli Ananthakrishna Sharma, Vaishnavi learnt music from Srividya Ramanath of Bengaluru. A student of BE at MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, she is also mentored by her uncle Prithvi Krishna, a mridanga artist.</p><p>Arjun, a student of H K Narasimhamurthy, has undergone training under M Raghavendra and M L Bharathi also. He has got advanced training under R N Tharanathan.</p><p>Having received his initial training from Byrappa, Prithvi has also learnt under M S Ramaiah, M A Krishnamurthy and has received advanced training under Mannargudi Easwaran. He is an 'A-Grade' artiste of Aakashavani.</p><p>Jyothi had her training in violin from M N Ganesha Pillai at Neyveli and later learnt from Mahadevappa at Mysuru. Her advanced training was under violin maestro Lalgudi Jayaraman. She is a graded artiste of All India Radio.</p><p>Prema had initial training under H V Krishnamurthy and continued higher training under Neela Ramagopal. She also had the guidance of A Kanyakumari. She is a graded artist of AIR and Doordarshan.</p><p>Vikram started learning Carnatic vocal music from his mother Rama Prakash. He was trained in mridangam by P G Lakshminarayan and later by V S Ramesh. A graded artist of Akashavani, currently he is getting advanced training under Tumkur B Ravishankar.</p><p>Ajay, a disciple of Tumakuru Ravishankar, is a graded artist of Akashavani. He has also learnt under P G Lakshminarayana and Giridhar Udupa.</p>