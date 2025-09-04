Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru to witness music concerts at Vasudevacharya’s heritage house this weekend; details inside

According to a press note, Vaishnavi Kalambhatti Prashant will present the vocal concert on Saturday, September 6, at 10.30 am.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 20:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 20:10 IST
MusicMysuruConcertweekendevents

Follow us on :

Follow Us