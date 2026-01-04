Aries

March 21 - April 20

This week favours movement, clarity and progress. Professional matters gather speed, especially mid‑week when a breakthrough conversation or approval arrives. Motivation rises, and you feel more decisive. A new goal takes shape. Relationship warmth grows, supported by openness. Financial matters stabilise. Health remains steady, though sleep needs care. A small trip or change of routine lifts the mind. This week builds confidence through action and alignment. End the week reflecting on how far you’ve come in just seven days.