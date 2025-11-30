Weekly Horoscope – November 30 to December 6, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 November 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
The week steadies your fire into focus. Conversations clarify what deserves your full courage and what no longer merits pursuit. A senior or mentor opens a practical door; accept with humility, deliver with pace. Mid-week friction tests your impulse control — pause, then act once. Financial judgment improves when you separate want from priority. Wrap up stragglers before you start a fresh sprint. New Year Hope: A decisive career step — title, role, or launch — is on the cards if you formalise commitments now.
Advice: Boldness gains altitude when tethered to a plan.
April 21 - May 21
Earth under your feet, music in your routines. Streamline the day-to-day, and your larger picture sharpens. A colleague’s reliability becomes your quiet advantage; reciprocate. Money matters respond to method — budgets, subscriptions, renewals. Mid-week brings a domestic ask; choose serenity over stubbornness. Creativity returns through small pleasures — taste, touch, craft.
New Year Hope: Property consolidation or an upgrade — renovation, better lease, or step toward ownership — begins as paperwork and savings align.
Advice: Consistency is the most underrated prayer.
May 22 - June 21
Your mind flickers like city lights — choose intersections, not detours. Cordial networking turns into a concrete lead; follow up swiftly. A sibling/peer conversation clears an old misunderstanding. Avoid scattering energy across too many bright ideas; select one pilot. Short trips favour learning or certification. Watch screens versus sleep.
New Year Hope: The pathway to your own home is on the cards—through a clearer savings plan, a supportive co-applicant, or a realistic neighbourhood choice.
Advice: Curate inputs; precision multiplies your talents.
June 22 - July 22
Shell and sea both call. You’re asked to balance caretaking with clear boundaries. Family logistics smooth out when roles are spoken aloud, not implied. Nourish body rhythms — hydration, digestion, rest. Mid-week, a financial decision benefits from a second opinion. Creativity strengthens in quiet kitchens and well-lit corners.
New Year Hope: A comforting base — home re-setting, relocation closer to loved ones, or reclaiming sacred space — is within reach if you simplify possessions now.
Advice: Soft is not weak; soft is precise.
July 23 - August 21
Stage lights warm up again. Recognition finds you when you prepare before you perform. A leader notices your composure under pressure — capture that moment with a follow-through note. Avoid dramatic purchases; invest in tools that amplify your gift. Mid-week brings a request to mediate — be firm, be fair. Romance prefers sincerity over spectacle.
New Year Hope: Public visibility — publication, panel, or award — is on the cards if you polish one flagship piece.
Advice: Charisma is a responsibility — aim for it.
August 22 - September 23
Order returns like a gentle tide. Clear three lingering tasks and your energy leaps. Health protocols work when they’re kind, not punitive. A teammate benefits from your checklists — share them, don’t micromanage them. Finances improve via a tiny but durable habit. Mid-week, let perfection rest at 92% and ship.
New Year Hope: Certification or skill-upgrade locks in — opening a raise or role shift by Q1 — if you enrol and block study hours now. Advice: Systems are love written in time.
September 23 - October 22
Balance is not 50–50; it’s honest weighting. You resolve a social dilemma by naming the unspoken. Beauty rituals refresh courage, not vanity. A negotiation turns in your favour if you price value, not apology. Mid-week partnership talks clarify terms; document them. Art, music, and conversation heal an old bruise.
New Year Hope: A relationship formalisation — agreement, engagement, or elegant closure — is on the cards when mutual expectations are squared.
Advice: Harmony without truth is ambience; choose truth.
October 23 - November 21
Depth meets daylight. Research yields a usable answer; apply it, don’t hoard it. A debt, karmic or financial, wants closure—make the transfer. Your intuition is accurate; your tone decides outcomes. Discretion keeps you powerful and kind.
New Year Hope: Financial reset — debt clearance, refinancing, or a wiser investment entry — is on the cards if you codify rules now. Advice: Transformation sticks when it’s ledgered.
November 22 - December 21
Your season opens a wider sky. Travel, study, or publishing beckon — choose one arrow and fly. A teacher appears in practical clothing; listen closely. Mid-week optimism must meet calendars and costs. Friends invite you into something expansive; set boundaries before saying yes. Faith is courageous logistics.
New Year Hope: Visas, admissions, or a meaningful journey are on the cards — provided documentation and savings are paced now. Advice: Freedom blooms inside commitments you choose.
December 23 - January 20
Quiet competence climbs mountains. You’re asked to captain a timeline; accept, then structure. Status flows from stewardship, not swagger. A senior appreciates your refusal to cut corners. Mid-week, protect your spine and sleep. Money rewards sobriety — no impulse vanity buys.
New Year Hope: A visible career milestone — promotion, board seat, or enterprise mandate — is on the cards if you mentor two people and measure outcomes.
Advice: Authority is earned minute-by-minute.
January 21 - February 19
Future-thinking meets present care. Communities value your clarity when you translate complexity into steps. A tech/tool change saves hours — test it. Friendships brighten; refresh one shared ritual. Mid-week, avoid intellectual overdrive in matters of the heart — listen with the body. Philanthropy rekindles meaning.
New Year Hope: A purposeful platform — cause, collective, or product — is on the cards if you prototype with three real users now. Advice: Innovation is kindness made scalable
February 20 - March 20
Your tides carry music and discernment. Creativity blossoms when you schedule solitude. A mentor’s gentle critique is gold—receive, refine, relaunch. Mid-week, avoid escapism purchases; choose experiences that nourish your spirit. Dreams are informative; write one line upon waking. Love prefers quiet presence.
New Year Hope: Healing — emotional, artistic, or physical — consolidates, and a signature project finds its audience, if you keep a daily ritual.
Advice: Sensitivity is strength when it is channelled.
Guruji Shrii Arnav