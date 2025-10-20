Pisces

February 20 - March 20

What dreams once whispered, now speak clearly. The veil thins as Kartik approaches. You may feel more emotional, more intuitive, and more cosmically aligned than usual. Use water, prayer, incense, or sacred music to anchor your energy. A friend or lover may seek your forgiveness or depth. Give only what feels clean. Advice: Your softness is not weakness—it’s a strategy of the divine.