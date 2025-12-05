LIVE
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Manish Tewari demands discussion of depreciation of Rupee against US Dollar
Hello Readers. Parliament on Thursday approved a bill to levy a higher excise duty on tobacco and related products once the GST compensation cess ends, with the Rajya Sabha returning the legislation to Lok Sabha. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 05 December 2025, 04:13 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | 'Cost of Govt's monopoly model': Rahul Gandhi on the IndiGo fiasco
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates |Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the disruption of IndiGo Airlines’ operations
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS to discuss depreciation in value of Indian Rupee against US Dollar
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | Keeladi excavation report submitted for vetting to two subject experts: Govt in RS
Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | Parliament approves bill to levy excise duty on tobacco
Published 05 December 2025, 03:09 IST