Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Manish Tewari demands discussion of depreciation of Rupee against US Dollar

Hello Readers. Parliament on Thursday approved a bill to levy a higher excise duty on tobacco and related products once the GST compensation cess ends, with the Rajya Sabha returning the legislation to Lok Sabha. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 05 December 2025, 04:13 IST
09:4305 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | 'Cost of Govt's monopoly model': Rahul Gandhi on the IndiGo fiasco

08:3805 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates |Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the disruption of IndiGo Airlines’ operations

08:3305 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS to discuss depreciation in value of Indian Rupee against US Dollar

08:3305 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates |  Keeladi excavation report submitted for vetting to two subject experts: Govt in RS

08:3305 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Updates | Parliament approves bill to levy excise duty on tobacco

Published 05 December 2025, 03:09 IST
