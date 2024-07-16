Ather Halo: 8 key aspects you should know about new smart helmet

Indian Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Ather Energy introduced Halo, a smart helmet series along with a newly launched Rizta electric scooter in India.
The new Ather smart helmet comes with in-built speakers to deliver crisp and clear music from the phone and also boasts safety features to ensure, the rider is fully aware of the surrounding environment on the road.
Here are key aspects of Ather Halo smart helmet you should know
--Ather Halo, a full-face helmet comes with safety certification from the Indian Standard Institute (IS:4151) and DOT (US Department of Transportation). It also features a specially designed hinge to support a flexible visor, which can be suspended at any level the rider wants.
-- It comes with Bluetooth wireless technology, microphones and an Auto WearDetect feature, which ensures the helmet instantly connects with the phone and EV (Ather 450 and Rizta series only)
Photo Credit: Ather Energy
--For entertainment, it houses two speakers tuned with a Harman Kardon audio system to deliver clear music to the ears.
--Also, when a call comes to the phone, it automatically connects to the helmet and the rider can answer calls hands-free.
Display on the Ather e-bike.
Photo Credit: Ather Energy
--Ather Halo also supports the proprietary ChitChat feature. Rider and the pillion with Halo or Halo Bit helmets can easily chat with each other. Also, listen to the same music played on the paired phone while riding in a vehicle
-- The company has ensured that the shell of the helmet is not fully sealed, so riders hear the outside noise. Even at full volume, the rider with Ather Halo will be well aware of critical sounds like vehicle horns and police/ambulance/fire fighting vehicle's emergency sirens on the road.
Photo Credit: Ather Energy
-- Ather Halo can charge via wire and wirelessly in the boot space of the vehicle, but, only on the Rizta series. Ather 450 owners have to charge the Halo at home with a Type-C portable charger. With a full charge, it can last for a full week.
Photo Credit: Ather Energy.
-- The company also offers Halo Bit, a compact module that can be fitted into Ather's older half-face helmets at Ather authorised centres. It does not come with Harman Kardon-tuned speakers. But, it features microphones and speaker to support Ather ChitChat and music sharing (between the rider and the pillion).
It also supports wired charging and with the full charge, it can last for close to 10 days.
Ather Halo costs Rs 14,999. For a limited period, the company will offer the smart helmet for Rs 12,999 on it official e-store.
The Halo Bit module costs Rs 4,999.
Published 16 July 2024, 11:21 IST