Ather Halo: 8 key aspects you should know about new smart helmet

Indian Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Ather Energy introduced Halo, a smart helmet series along with a newly launched Rizta electric scooter in India.

The new Ather smart helmet comes with in-built speakers to deliver crisp and clear music from the phone and also boasts safety features to ensure, the rider is fully aware of the surrounding environment on the road.

Here are key aspects of Ather Halo smart helmet you should know

--Ather Halo, a full-face helmet comes with safety certification from the Indian Standard Institute (IS:4151) and DOT (US Department of Transportation). It also features a specially designed hinge to support a flexible visor, which can be suspended at any level the rider wants.