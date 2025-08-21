Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
International students caught in Trump’s visa war

International students caught in Trump’s visa war

Students from some countries won’t make it to class this fall because of President Trump’s travel ban. Others can’t get visa appointments. Some are scared. Universities are panicking
International New York Times
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 19:58 IST
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 19:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Donald TrumpOpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us