<p>Bhopal: In a horrific incident, an 18-year-old student reportedly attacked a teacher at his former school by dousing her with petrol and setting her on fire. </p><p>The teacher has suffered 25 per cent burn injuries in the incident and has been referred to Jabalpur Medical College for better treatment, the official said. Doctors have confirmed that the burns are serious but not life-threatening.</p><p>"This is a case of one-sided affection and personal vendetta," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Manoj Gupta said. </p><p>The accused, identified as Suryansh Kochar was a former student of Excellence School (Utkrisht Vidyalaya) and he had known the survivor since two years and recently developed feelings for the teacher, according to an NDTV report. </p><p>He allegedly attempted the attack over a complaint registered by the teacher against him, police said.</p>.15-year-old Puri girl set on fire by miscreants dies in AIIMS Delhi.<p>"The teacher wore a saree for the school's August 15th program, which the accused commented on inappropriately. She lodged a complaint, which angered him. The accused planned and executed this attack in retaliation," SDOP Manoj Gupta asserted.</p><p>According to the police, the incident took place around 3:30 PM when the accused went to the teacher's residence carrying a bottle filled with petrol. Without warning, he poured the liquid on her and set her ablaze before fleeing the scene.</p><p>The accused was held in Kalyanpur village under the Dongargaon police station within hours of the incident. </p><p>"A case under Section 124A and other relevant IPC sections has been registered. Further action will follow after recording the victim's full statement" the official said.</p>