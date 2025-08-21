Menu
Madhya Pradesh: Teenage student sets teacher on fire; Cops say he was in love with her

The teacher (26) suffered 25 per cent burn injuries in the incident and has been referred to Jabalpur Medical College for better treatment.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 19:58 IST
Published 20 August 2025, 19:58 IST
