Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeauto

E20: Green Fuel and Red Flags

To offset bringing more areas under sugarcane, rice and maize cultivation for the production of ethanol, experts say India should go in for 2G ethanol, produced from non-food biomass/agricultural residues, waste materials.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 01:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 01:12 IST
SpecialsDH Spotlight

Follow us on :

Follow Us