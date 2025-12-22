<p>Chennai: Even as he continues to maintain a stoic silence on the Thiruparankundram temple row, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thalapathy-vijayhttps://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay </a>on Monday (December 22) said his party will stand by the country’s “secularistic principles” and work towards safeguarding religious harmony in Tamil Nadu. </p><p>In his brief speech at ‘Inclusive Christmas’ celebrations organised by his party, Vijay spoke about Tamil Nadu being a haven of religious harmony where people celebrate festivals of all faiths. </p>.TVK: Thousands of fans attend Vijay's first rally after Karur stampede.<p>Dwelling into why his party professed faith in God by rejecting the anti-god theory of one of its ideological leaders Periyar, Vijay said “true faith” not merely sows the seeds of harmony but teaches everyone to respect the beliefs of others. </p><p>Vijay joined the list of politicians who organised and addressed Christmas celebrations in Tamil Nadu in the past few days with almost all political parties making a concerted attempt to woo Christians, who constitute over 6 per cent of the state’s population. Minorities have mostly leaned towards the DMK, but Vijay being a Christian – his certificate name is C Joseph Vijay – has pushed the ruling party to walk the extra mile to keep intact the community’s vote bank. </p><p> “All praise to Allah; praise the Lord; be confident. Good (things) will happen, and victory is assured,” he said.</p>.DMK’s Christmas bash to shield party’s Christian vote bank from Vijay.<p>Quoting an incident narrated in the Old Testament of the Bible to take a dig at the DMK, Vijay said brothers grew jealous of a youth and threw him into a pit but the youth rose again, became king of that land, and saved not only that nation but also the brothers who betrayed him. </p><p>“There are many such interesting stories in the Bible. Those who haven't read them should read them. I don't think there's any need for me to specify whose story I just narrated,” Vijay said. In the incident narrated by him, the name of the youth is Joseph, the actor’s first name, and the brothers referred to the DMK, which the TVK has identified as its “political enemy.”</p><p>Vijay has been sharpening his attacks against the DMK in the past few months by projecting the 2026 contest to be between the ruling party and TVK. </p>.2026 contest between 'evil DMK' and 'pure TVK': Vijay invokes MGR and Jayalalithaa in his speech.<p>“Social and religious harmony will be protected and there won't be any kind of compromise on that. That's why our policies are named secular social justice policies. Soon there'll be a light and that light will guide us,” he said. </p><p>Though Vijay spoke of religious harmony in Tamil Nadu, his speech did not have any mention of Thiruparankundram where the government’s refusal to light Karthigai Deepam atop the Deepathoon as per a court directive has triggered a row. Except TVK, all political parties in the state have reacted to the incident.</p>