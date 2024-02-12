Explained | How China built BYD, its Tesla killer

Based in Shenzhen, the hub of China’s electronics industry, BYD has shown how Chinese carmakers can tap the country’s dominance of electrical products. No company has benefited as much from China’s embrace of battery-electric cars and plug-in gasoline-electric cars.

These vehicles together make up 40 per cent of China’s car market, the world’s largest, and are expected to be more than half next year. Like most Chinese automakers, BYD doesn’t sell its cars in America because Donald Trump-era tariffs remain in place, but BYD does sell buses in the United States.