<p>Dubai: Yemen's main southern separatist group has decided to disband, one of its members said in a statement broadcast on state media on Friday in Saudi Arabia, where a delegation from the group, which appears to be splitting, has been attending peace talks.</p><p>There was no immediate comment from those members of the separatist group - the Southern Transitional Council (STC) - who are not taking part in the Riyadh talks, which were aimed at ending a crisis between Gulf powers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over developments in Yemen.</p><p>The UAE-backed leader of STC, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, fled Yemen on Wednesday instead of heading to Saudi Arabia for the talks, which follow a sweeping advance through southern Yemen by the STC close to Saudi Arabia's border, which angered the Saudi government.</p><p>The Saudi-led coalition later said he had escaped with the help of UAE officers on a flight that ultimately landed at a military airport in Abu Dhabi.</p><p>A member of the delegation in Riyadh read a statement outlining the decision to disband the group on Saudi Arabia's state al Ekhbariya TV and media in Yemen.</p><p>The STC had said it had lost contact with all members of the delegation in Riyadh, indicating a split was emerging within the group.</p>