Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Yemen's southern separatists have disbanded, delegate to talks in Saudi Arabia says

The Saudi-led coalition ‌later said he had escaped with the help of UAE officers on a flight that ultimately ‍landed at a military airport in Abu Dhabi.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 10:56 IST
World newsSaudi ArabiaYemen

Follow us on :

Follow Us