International Data Corporation (IDC) released the report on computer (desktop, notebooks, and work stations) shipments related to the Indian market for the quarter ending March 2022.

Indian marketplace witnessed more than 4.3 million units of PC shipment with an average YoY(Year-over-Year) growth of 37.7 per cent. The notebook category was the volume driver with 3.1 million units and the desktop category saw more than a million unit' shipments for the first time since 3Q, 2014.