Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | PM Modi to address Lok Sabha today
Hello Readers! Following two fiery days in the Parliament, that saw eight Lok Sabha MPs being suspended for 'unruly' behaviour, we enter the final day of 'Motion of Thanks' in response to the President's address ahead of the Budget session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set speak in Lok Sabha today while the Opposition MPs have moved an adjournment motion seeking a debate on India-US trade deal. Stay with DH as we track all these developments.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 04:08 IST
Parliament Budget Session Updates | DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha
Parliament Budget Session Updates | Congress Lok Sabha MPs to have a meeting today at 10.15 am
Parliament Budget Session Updates | Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the India-US Trade Agreement.
Published 04 February 2026, 04:07 IST