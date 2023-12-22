1912 Wheat Penny Coin Value Lookup

In 1912, the US Mint issued 82,995,060 Lincoln pennies. The primary mint in Philadelphia produced regular coins and proofs without the mint mark. The other two released into circulation only pieces from regular strikes with the struck mint mark.

1912 No Mint mark Wheat Penny Value

The mintage of 68,150,915 Wheat pennies without the mint mark was the highest in 1912, so you can expect these coins to be affordable despite their age. You can find the least appreciated brown pieces starting at $1, while those in AU grade cost approximately $21 to $28.

Even pennies in uncirculated condition are available for less than $100. On the other hand, you should set aside $42 to $450 for red-brown specimens, depending on their ranking.

The most collectible red pennies' value varies, and they can be worth $75 to $90 (coins in MS 63 grade), while those ranked MS 67 reach $4,900 to $5,880. The most expensive 1912 Lincoln red penny in the highest grade was sold in 2006 for $21,850.

1912 proofs Wheat Penny Value

Besides standard pennies, the Philadelphia mint issued 2,145 proofs for collectors in 1912. They are expensive nowadays, and you should pay $360 to almost $2,000 for one. However, specimens in PR 67 grade are particularly valuable and cost from $6,000 to $7,000.

Red-brown 1912 pennies are slightly more expensive than brown pieces, but the real deal is red ones. The most affordable coins with matte finish are those with PR 63 ranking, and you should set aside $675 to $810 to get one.

On the other hand, cents in PR 66 often reach $18,000 to $22,500. The costliest are rare PR 67-ranked specimens with an average price of $32,000 to $40,000.

1912 D mint mark Wheat Penny Value

The mint in Denver had the second-highest penny production of 10,411,000 coins. A price range for circulated pieces is $6 to $126, while those in the mint state cost more. The final price depends on their toning, appearance, and preservation.

Brown specimens are worth $135 to $540, while you need to pay approximately $265 to $750 for red-brown coins. The situation with red pieces is specific.

Red pennies in MS 63 grade cost $300 to $360, while those ranked MS 66 can reach $3,200 to $4,800 at auctions. Believe it or not, the costliest specimen was sold at $34,500 in 2005.

1912 S mint mark Wheat Penny Value

Although they are the rarest due to their low mintage of 4,431,000 coins, San Francisco pennies are not always the most expensive. You can buy circulated brown pieces for $12 to $130, while those in the mint state cost $140 (MS 60) to $780 (MS 65).

Red-brown specimens are more expensive, with a price range from $200 to $2,160, while red ones can be seriously valuable. While most are available at $320 to $2,760, pieces ranked MS 66 quickly reach more than $10,000 at auctions.

