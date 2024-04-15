Best PC Roblox Executors (2024)

Roblox Executor has become one of the most popular tools available on the internet. Unfortunately, the executor that works for PC does not work on Mobile and Mac.
Yes, there are hardly any Roblox executors that can be downloaded and used on all devices.
Before I come to the main topic, let me tell you that the following executors are for PC (Windows). If you wish to download Roblox exploits for Mobile and Mac, use a separate executor.
For Mobile, you can download Delta, CodeX, Hydrogen and Fluxus from their official websites.
Mac users, on the other hand, can download Hydrogen Executor. Notably, these executors are 100% free to download.
Since the post is all about PC Roblox executors, we will not mention any exploit that can’t be used on Windows.
Without any further ado, let’s get started:
Best Roblox Executors For PC (Windows)
1. Wave Executor
Wave Executor might have just released on the internet but it is an amazing tool to run Roblox Executor. The best thing about this Roblox exploit is it is for Windows.
Currently, Wave is the only free Roblox Executor that you can download and use on Windows. Before you download this exploit on your PC, let me tell you that it has both free and paid versions.
If you use its free version, you will have limited features to explore. To explore premium features like decompiler, you will have to purchase its subscription.
When you search for Wave Executor on the internet, you might see plenty of sites but avoid visiting those sites to prevent any kind of virus or malware attacks.
The official website is — Wave-executor.com.
2. RO-EXEC Executor
The next executor that you can download and use on PC is Ro exec. Notably, this executor is also known as Krampus.
The only downside of RO-EXEC Executor is paid. There is no denying that this PC Executor is paid but it is worth it. Unlike other PC Roblox Executors, RO-EXEC is a bit expensive but you must give it a try.
When you buy its subscription, you will not be asked to get a key from Linkvertise or any third-party website.
Since this executor is brand new, you might encounter issues or errors while using it but they have a dedicated support team to assist you round the clock.
If you still are having trouble to download and use RO-EXEC on PC, visit its official website to learn the same.
The official website is — Roexec.com.
3. CodeX Executor
CodeX has become everyone’s favorite because it has Roblox executor for Android, iOS and PC.
Like RO-EXEC and Wave, CodeX too has a subscription plan to buy. Upon purchasing CodeX, you will get a bunch of additional features that you can’t get in any exploit.
Earlier, CodeX’s PC version was free like its Android and iOS version but they made it paid because the majority of PC Roblox Executors are paid.
Besides launching their own Roblox exploit, they worked with Arceus X to launch Wave Executor.
For the unversed, CodeX and ArceusX worked together for their iOS version as well.
Besides these Roblox PC Executors, you can use other exploits like Evon, Synapse X, JJSploit and KRNL but they are not trusted.
As soon as a new safe PC Roblox executor is released, we will update this post.
The official website is — Codex-executor.com