Exploring the Best Roblox Executors: Unleash Your Creativity and Enhance Your Gameplay

Here are all Roblox Executors that can be downloaded and used on Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows.

1. Delta Executor

Delta is one of the most searched Roblox exploit right now. It has not been a year since it was launched but the popularity of this exploit has increased manifold due to its extraordinary features.

Currently, Delta Executor can be downloaded on Android and PC. According to reports, Delta Executor’s iOS and Mac versions will be released in early 2024.

When downloading Roblox executors, make sure to visit their official website because downloading these apps from a random site could cause a lot of damage to your device.

2. Arceus X

The talk of Roblox Script Executors can never be completed without mentioning Arceus X.

When there were no Roblox exploits, it was Arceus X, which helped tons of people exploit their favorite Roblox game.

With the V3 version, Arceus X added plenty of new features such as FPS, Script Hub, and more.

There have been rumors stating that the devs of Arceus X are working on its iOS and Mac versions.

However, the devs have not made any official statement regarding the same.

When downloading Arceusx, make sure to visit the official website — Arceusx.net.

There are plenty of unofficial websites available on the internet. Make sure to avoid visiting those sites.

3. Script-Ware

If you want to exploit your favorite Roblox game on iOS and Mac there is no better Roblox exploit than Script-Ware.

Before you skip reading this post and visit its official website to

Yes, unlike the above-mentioned exploits, it can’t be downloaded or used for free.

4. Codex Executor

Codex is yet another free Roblox mobile executor that can be downloaded and used for free.

It has been only a couple of months since it was launched but it has become everyone’s favorite.

When you search for Roblox Mobile executors on the internet, you will find plenty of them but only a few of them are updated every week and Codex is one of those exploits.

If you love exploiting Roblox games on a Mobile device and have not tried it yet, give it a try as it is pretty smooth and user-friendly.

Irrespective of whether you have ever used a Roblox exploit or not, you would not find any issue while using this exploit.

5. Hydrogen Executor

Hydrogen was considered the real alternative to Arceus X and other Roblox Mobile Executors but it has lost its charms and popularity nowadays.

The internet is filled with numerous Roblox exploits but the reason why people love Hydrogen is it is 100% free for Android and iOS users.

Yes, you read that right!

This is the only iOS Roblox executor that can be downloaded and used for free.

If you own an iOS device and are looking for a free Roblox Script Executor, you must download Hydrogen from its official website.

These are some of the best Roblox executors that you can use right now.