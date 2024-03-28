Exter and Altroz Price Breakdown: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

The Hyundai Exter and the Tata Altroz are two popular car types that potential buyers highly favour. Understanding the car's price in detail is essential to making the best choice.
These two prominent competitors in the industry provide different features and specs. It can be challenging to understand their price arrangements and which is more suited to your needs. This article aims to detail the pricing of Exter and Altroz models and provide potential customers with the information they need to make an informed decision.
The introductory price is where any car-purchasing adventure begins. Each Exter and Altroz has a base pricing that represents the base model's price, devoid of extra features or customisations. Customers can determine how much their initial investment will be for each vehicle by comparing these basic prices.
The Altroz has a total of thirty-three variants. The price range is between Rs. 7.37 L and Rs. 12.63 L. The base price, which falls under ten lakhs, makes it an affordable option for most people. The car is heavy in features and offerings despite the attractive price range.
This SUV comes in a price bracket of Rs. 7.39 L to Rs. 11.28 L. All thirteen variants of the Exter are power-packed with features to ensure the comfort and safety of customers. A wide range of gearbox and transmission options in competitive pricing enhances its appeal.
Selecting the right engine and performance variants impacts the Exter and Altroz price. The cost of various engine options may vary based on different variables. These can include horsepower, fuel efficiency, and gearbox. Buyers should seriously consider these factors When choosing the engine variation that best fits their needs and tastes. The table below illustrates the engine and transmission options of each car. The data provided is for the base model.
Both the Exter and Altroz are available in both Petrol and CNG fuel options. The Exter also offers both manual and automatic transmission. The Altroz also offers a manual and automatic gearbox.
The final cost of the Exter and Altroz models is largely determined by their interior and exterior components. Another name for it is trim levels. Additional luxury options, including leather upholstery or top-notch audio systems, are available in higher trims. They also offer cutting-edge driver assistance technology. Although these features make driving more enjoyable, they also raise the cost of the car as a whole.
The hatchback Tata Altroz is a five-seater with a rugged look. It has an angular front grille that is perfectly complemented by slim headlights. The headlights and grille cover the front bumper in a layer. The bumper also incorporates fog lamps and LED DRLs. The bonnet's strong creases highlight the dynamic appearance of the front end.
The interior of the Altroz is stunning, with a dashboard that makes the motif of the cockpit. It also has a distinct colour scheme and layered design. The floating infotainment display and the flat-bottom steering wheel with chrome accents. The gear shift lever and steering wheel have also been treated with leather.
The Hyundai Exter is a micro-SUV equipped with a new black-finished parametric grille and a new design language. The headlamps and the recognisable H-shaped LED DRLs are located above the grille. A skid plate and the Exter inscription above the grille are two more prominent features of the front end.
The interior of the Hyundai Exter is completely black. The AC controls and vents are coloured in a contrasting hue. The Exter has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control. It also features wireless phone charging and auto air conditioning along with an 8-inch semi-digital driver's display. There are up to 60 connected car functions. It also has rain-sensing wipers and a dash cam with two cameras. There is also a single-pane sunroof.
The Exter and Altroz both put the safety of the driver and passengers first with several advanced safety features. The safety features of each are detailed in the table.
With the alternative packages and add-ons offered by Exter and Altroz, customers may customise their cars to fit their requirements and tastes. These options could be improved safety systems, high-end interior features, or technological advancements. Purchasers must understand the costs and benefits of various optional packages when trying to customise their vehicles without going over budget.
Prospective buyers should consider the long-term ownership costs related to Exter and Altroz. Several factors can affect the total cost of ownership. It can include depreciation rates and insurance premiums. Fuel efficiency and maintenance costs are also important factors. A thorough examination of these variables will assist purchasers in making an educated choice. It can help them buy a car that best suits their financial and lifestyle needs.
It takes careful consideration of some elements to navigate the pricing environment of Exter and Altroz. Each segment requires thorough analysis, from basic prices and potential add-ons to financing possibilities and long-term ownership expenses. Prospective customers can choose models that suit their needs and budget by knowing how much each model costs. By examining the pricing specifics, buyers are empowered to select the Exter or Altroz model that best meets their needs. This is regardless of their performance, luxury features, or cost priorities.