How to Get More Followers on Instagram

Your Instagram bio may only be 150 characters, but there’s a lot you can say to make it effective and attractive to potential followers. Adding valuable information, like your nationality, what you do, and what your content will include, for example, “travel blogger,” will let your new followers know precisely what to expect from your account. Although you have to keep it short, remember to include a clear description embedded with distinctive personality details and what you’re really passionate about: animals, sports, traveling. Take your pick, and show it on your IG account.

Another essential element is to include a “call to action.” If you are passionate about traveling and will tell your followers all about your trips, invite your potential followers to join a community that will be full of adventurers.

Also, add links to your other platform accounts, such as YouTube or TikTok. If the purpose of your Instagram account is to sell products, add the link to your website or online store.

More importantly, don’t forget to use the Instagram algorithm in your favor.

Instagram’s algorithm search results favor usernames and bios that contain specific keywords. An easy way to get Instagram work on your behalf is to use the same username on every channel you have and use relevant keywords.

Additionally, make your username attractive and to the point. This is the first thing a user will see when they get to your profile, so make sure it reflects what they will find on your feed.