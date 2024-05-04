Shikhar Dhawan to bat for CREX with 'Cricket ka Gabbar'

The world's leading cricket app, CREX, has signed ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as its new brand ambassador. CREX has launched a new campaign featuring the ace cricketer - ‘Cricket ka Gabbar’ - to celebrate the success of becoming the No. 1 Cricket App on Google Play.

Shikhar Dhawan, the current captain of Punjab Kings, is a household name in cricket, renowned for his achievement of hitting most fours in the IPL and his playing style. His on-field brilliance, combined with his astute cricketing mind, has earned him a global fan following and immense respect from players and coaches alike. Dhawan is addressed as the Gabbar of on-field cricket. With this association, CREX aspires to showcase the collaborative domination of the duo off the field as well.

Purushotam Rawat, Founder & CEO of CREX, said, "We are excited to have Shikhar on board as our brand ambassador. We’re inspired by how Shikhar has ruled the game as a left-arm opener in international cricket for India. His ability to lead the game in the most challenging situations and come out as a champion resonates with our brand’s core values. He’s also popular amongst the fans by the name of ‘Gabbar’ and ‘Mr ICC’ which is consistent with CREX being the no.1 cricket app in India. With his addition to our team, we hope to further spark the growth of our brand in India.”

Expressing his sentiments about the association, Shikhar Dhawan said, “CREX plays a vital role in more than 100 Million cricket fans’ lives and hence empowers cricket as a game. It allows the fans to stay tuned with live cricket scores, stats, and stories of every cricket match around the globe. Not just that, fans can also follow their favourite cricket players and teams to get all updates related to them. I am thrilled to associate with CREX, a brand that has taken the cricket experience to a whole new level and helps the fans stay close to the game."

The collaboration between Shikhar Dhawan and CREX promises to be a game-changer for CREX. Fans can now access a powerful combination of on-field mastery and app’s on-point stats and stories, elevating the app experience of the beautiful game.