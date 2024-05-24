At least 4 killed after restaurant collapses on Spanish island

A beachfront restaurant on the Spanish island of Mallorca partly collapsed Thursday, killing at least four people and injuring more than 16, officials said, with others feared trapped in the wreckage.

Photos predating the accident showed that the restaurant, Medusa Beach Club, had three levels, with large terraces on the middle and upper floors that were supported by pillars.

Video from the state-owned broadcaster RTVE and images from other news outlets appeared to show that at least parts of the terraces had collapsed down to the ground floor, and rescue workers in hard hats and reflective vests were picking through the debris to pull victims out.

It was not clear if any of the structure behind the terraces also fell in the collapse, which occurred about 8 p.m. local time.

Mallorca’s emergency services said that four people were confirmed dead and 16 were seriously injured. They did not give the nationalities of the victims. Earlier official reports had said more than 20 were injured.