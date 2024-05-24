At least 4 killed after restaurant collapses on Spanish island

A beachfront restaurant on the Spanish island of Mallorca partly collapsed Thursday, killing at least four people and injuring more than 16, officials said, with others feared trapped in the wreckage.
Photos predating the accident showed that the restaurant, Medusa Beach Club, had three levels, with large terraces on the middle and upper floors that were supported by pillars.
Video from the state-owned broadcaster RTVE and images from other news outlets appeared to show that at least parts of the terraces had collapsed down to the ground floor, and rescue workers in hard hats and reflective vests were picking through the debris to pull victims out.
It was not clear if any of the structure behind the terraces also fell in the collapse, which occurred about 8 p.m. local time.
Mallorca’s emergency services said that four people were confirmed dead and 16 were seriously injured. They did not give the nationalities of the victims. Earlier official reports had said more than 20 were injured.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wrote on X that he was closely following the recovery effort and had offered all the resources of the national government to local and regional leaders.
Sigo de cerca las consecuencias del terrible derrumbe ocurrido en la playa de Palma.— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) May 23, 2024
Acabo de hablar con la presidenta @MargaProhens y con el alcalde de la ciudad, @JaimeMartinez, a los que he trasladado la disposición del Gobierno de España a colaborar con todos los medios y…
Mallorca is the largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea, popular resort destinations that are crowded much of the year with vacationers from northern Europe. Although it is separate from the region of Catalonia, many native islanders speak Catalan, which is an official language in the Balearics.
The Medusa, a restaurant and music venue, is in Playa de Palma, near Palma, the capital and largest city of the island chain. It sits on Calle de Cartago — Carthage Street — facing the Bay of Palma.