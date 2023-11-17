Vijay Eswaran’s Original Vision for the QI Group – 25 Years Ago

Vijay Eswaran co-founded the QI Group with Joseph Bismark in 1998. The Malaysian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and author is also the executive chairman of the QI Group. Over the past 25 years, he has played an integral role in how the QI Group grew organically from a single-product company into a renowned multibusiness conglomerate.

“We started as an e-commerce company,” said Eswaran. “And from there, we grew.” The company’s ability and desire to evolve gives it a competitive edge. It embraces backward integration, which, according to Investopedia, “is a form of vertical integration in which a company expands its role to fulfill tasks formerly completed by businesses up the supply chain.” The executive chairman explained that it acquired a watchmaking company “because many of our products were basically within the region of jewelry, watches, and so on.”

The innovative entity has nearly 2,000 employees across 30 countries. It has offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The QI Group features a diversified business portfolio encompassing education, direct selling, retail, luxury, and travel and leisure — yet the road to success hasn’t been easy. “It was a tough business and an arduous journey,” said Eswaran in a video interview he posted on his YouTube account. “There were potholes and pitfalls at every turn. As we started becoming a global business, different challenges appeared in different jurisdictions.”

Expanding the Business Entity

Travel was a significant extension of the business. “We built a very strong travel base. And from there, we realized that we were acquiring so many hotel rooms that we needed to get hotels,” said the business executive. The company has nearly two dozen hotels located across the Indian Ocean area and Southeast Asia, says Eswaran.

While expanding the QI Group, Vijay Eswaran maintained his commitment to philanthropy and equality while building a sustainable business. The business's success proves what leaders can do when they work hard, surround themselves with committed individuals, and focus on putting people first.

Eswaran credits the individuals who worked on building the QI Group from the ground up during its inception for its continued success.“We would not be standing here if it wasn’t for that team,” he stated. Eswaran stressed the importance of building a winning team that “will take you to the top. Because when you build a team, your team will build you.”

Vijay Eswaran’s Vision for QI Group

“We have grown from being an e-commerce company to all of these various facets over the years,” stated Eswaran. The QI Group has had a positive impact on the world. None of that would have been possible without his vision and unwavering belief in the potential of the business operation.

“When he showed me some of the things that we were going to do, I didn't have any choice but to trust my friend, who has delivered so far,” shared co-founder Bismark.

The company prides itself on being multicultural, multilingual, and multinational. “Great achievements are not achieved in leaps and bounds, but rather by edging forward just a little bit more every day,” said Eswaran.

The business conglomerate understands the value of holistic human development. In addition to financial aid, it also betters people and communities by empowering, expanding, and seeking new solutions for relevant industries.

Vijay Eswaran’s vision included ensuring the company’s core values of integrity, leadership, service, and sustainability were built on Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy: “Be the change you want to see in the world.”