Youth leader Pappal Kapoor on a mission to help students for education, also organise blood donation camps

A Young leader from Ludhiana and President of Jansher Dal NGO, Sahil Kapoor popularly known as Pappal Kapoor is on mission to help the students to get education. Pappal Kapoor and his team has started a drive to distribute books, uniform to school students so that every student must get education.

Apart from distributing books, Papal Kapoors NGO Jansher Dal also organised blood donation camps. If anyone needs blood in emergency situation, no need to worry. Youth leader from Ludhiana Sahil Kapoor popularly known as Papal Kapoor is available 24x7 to arrange donors.

Papal Kapoor who is active in social activities said that many students were unable to buy books, uniforms and can’t afford school fees. After he was appointed as Block president of Congress party, he got opportunity to visit schools along with MLAs and MP> He observed that many students in schools can’t afford school uniform and books. At the same time, he decided to donate books and uniforms to needy students.

Papal Kapoor said that every month he along with his team visit various schools in Ludhiana and distribute books and uniforms. Now, the school staff contact them and provide the list of students who can’t afford books and uniform. After getting the list, they send books and uniforms within few hours only.

A School teacher said that they are very thankful to Pappal Kapoor and his team who often visit their school to distribute books and uniforms to needy students. This is the real and big help to help the students to get education.

Papal said that in future also if any student requires uniform or books, they can contact him in Ludhiana anytime and assured to provide help.

Papal Kapoor said that they use to organise blood donation camps in memory of his friend Ravi Khawajke who left for heavenly adobe few years ago. To give him tribute, he uses to organise blood donation camp every year.

Apart from blood donation camp, if anyone need blood, my team is always ready to donate blood at any hospitals. “I have list of hundreds of donors and they are ready to donate blood with just one phone call “, said Papal.