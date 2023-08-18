10 Tips for How to Sell Feet Pics Without Getting Scammed

The Internet is filled with promise and opportunity. Unfortunately, it’s also filled with risk and danger. One in ten people is scammed or falls victim to fraud every single year. Every time you log into an online account or access the Internet from an unsecured network, your information, data, and identity are at risk.
But don’t let this deter you from the rewarding world of selling feet pics online. The average seller is currently making a few hundred dollars per month selling photos and videos of their feet on multiple platforms. From foot pic websites to social media and even artistic marketplaces like Etsy and Foap, there are numerous ways to make money off your feet pics.
However, you need to tread carefully (pun intended). Before you dive headfirst into the foot pic industry, read this guide on how to sell feel pics without getting scammed. Now, you can forge ahead with confidence and without worrying about overexposing anything more than your gorgeous feet.
Don’t let a little worry stop you from capitalizing on the wonderful and lucrative business of selling feet pics online. With a little forethought, knowledge, and these 10 tips, you can learn how to sell feet fics without getting scammed and start earning money from the comfort of your home – or anywhere with a secure online connection.
This is the easiest way to protect yourself against online scammers. If no one knows who you truly are, they can’t steal your identity or compromise your sensitive data. Never use your real name when selling feet pics online. Don’t be surprised though if the website you register with requires your full name to sign up and get started. This is the only time they should ask for your legal name, though. From that point forward, always sell under a pseudonym, alias, or username.
Since most buyers are interested in your feet, not your face, you’re in luck! Most foot pic websites, like FeetFinder, also let you sell anonymously, without requiring your profile picture to include your face or even your body. It can be anything from a beautiful nature pic to a foot pic. If you’re smart, though, it’ll be a high-quality, high-resolution picture of your gorgeous feet. Use this opportunity to give your potential clients a preview of the quality of work they can expect from you.
If you’re like nearly 5 billion people around the world, chances are you have at least half a dozen social media accounts. Your feeds are probably filled with pictures of your friends, family, vacations, and pets. The last thing you want to do is post or advertise your foot pics on these accounts. Not only will it expose your new side hustle to people you may not want to know, but it will instantly reveal your identity.
Before you start posting and selling foot content, create new social media accounts dedicated to your foot pic business. Choose 2 or 3 accounts that you have the time and ability to manage. Consider Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, or Tiktok. Be sure to use the same alias or username on these accounts as you did on your foot pic sales page. This will not only keep you protected but also make it easier for your fans to find you across multiple outlets.
One thing you should never do when learning how to sell feet pics without getting scammed is sell your content directly through social media. If someone DMs you asking to buy your foot pics, direct them to your foot pic sales page or personal website. Sales through social media aren’t secure and could be riddled with scammers and hackers looking to steal your sensitive data.
While you shouldn’t sell your feet pics on social media, you should sell them on safe and trusted platforms like FunwithFeet.com, Feetify, and FeetFinder. All of these websites have added security and encryption protection that prevent hackers from accessing your private details.
Trusted websites go to great lengths to ensure that every transaction between the buyer and seller is legitimate and secure. Other safety precautions include ID verification for both buyers and sellers, secure payment systems, and the ability to block or ban scammers. Foot pic platforms also offer a secure platform for their own best interests. Maintaining a good reputation means increased sales, more subscribers, and higher domain authority.
Not all payment systems are created equal. Some are safer and more favorable than others. For example, PayPal, Venmo, and CashApp are some of the most popular, secure, and widely recognized. Many foot pic websites use these apps because of their safeguards. If you plan to sell feet pics without getting scammed independently, be sure to use one of these reliable networks. Apple Pay and Google Pay are also trustworthy payment methods. Just be mindful of any notes or descriptions you add to the sale’s ticket since platforms like Paypal and Venmo prohibit transactions related to any type of adult or explicit content.
Keep detailed records of every transaction, including the date, buyer’s name, the type of content you sold them, and for how much. This information will come in handy in the event of a dispute or discrepancy between you and the customer. If you’re selling on a secure platform or foot pic website, never deviate. Don’t trust buyers that ask to complete the transaction outside of the website or ask to mail you cash or meet in person.
Private messaging is an important part of the foot pic business. This is where deals are made, prices are negotiated, and your personality shines through. Half of all foot pic buyers admit that the seller's personality is just as important, if not more important, than the actual image itself. Many buyers are looking to purchase an entire experience, not just a single photo. They want to know details about the person behind the pedicure. And while it’s okay to share some information about yourself, be mindful and don’t divulge too much.
For example, you can tell them that you live near the beach without telling them what state you live in or even which coast of the US. You can share your likes and dislikes and even your hobbies, but avoid telling them your exact occupation, where you went to school, or where you live now. All of this information can be used to uncover your identity and sensitive information. Reputable buyers know the rules and etiquette for chatting with foot content creators. Most legitimate customers won’t ask these questions, so if they do, or they’re overly pushy about it, take it as a sign that they’re up to no good.
Speaking of red flags, knowing the warning signs of a scam is a great way to keep yourself safe and secure when selling foot pics online. Although not all scammers operate the same way, many of them have similar habits and tendencies that let you know they’re up to no good. Here are some of the most common warning signs to look for.
● Convincing you to accept cash as payment and meet in person
● Offering gift cards, a check, or money order as payment
● Sending you money first and then asking for a refund
● Asking too many questions about your personal life
● Asking for your bank account information
● Trying to take the sale or transaction outside of the platform you’re working on
● Referring to you by your real name even though you never shared it
● Spamming your inbox with repeated messages
● Harassing you on multiple platforms
● Not taking no for an answer
Any of these behaviors go against the basic understanding of how buying and selling feet pics online works. If a buyer appears too pushy or insists on a payment method you’re not comfortable with, end the interaction immediately and block or report the user.
Some scammers aren’t interested in stealing your money or even your identity. Instead, they want to steal your high-quality content for their own benefit. Some hackers are professionals at downloading content like pictures and videos, reproducing them, and reselling them. And the worst part is, there’s no way for you to prove it or get reimbursed for your work.
That is unless you place watermarks on your pictures. Similar to trademarks, these light-colored and subtle markings protect your photos from being stolen. You’re the only one with rights to your photos and access to the final image. If a scammer tries to steal your content and resell it, the watermarks will still be visible — letting you and all the world know that the foot pics they’re trying to sell are stolen.
One thing to keep in mind when adding watermarks to your photos is to keep them small, light, and subtle. Don’t place them directly over the main image or anywhere that blocks or takes away from the beauty of your feet. Instead, place these small markings in the corners of your photos or in the background as a translucent image. When a legitimate buyer makes a purchase, you can release the final version to them, minus the watermarks.
Don’t release your photos until you either receive payment, confirm the buyer's information, or collect a deposit. Deciding if the seller will send the photos first or the buyer will pay first is always a toss-up. Just as much as the seller doesn’t want to send off their content only to get stiffed on the payment, buyers are hesitant to send money with no guarantees about getting the foot pics they were promised.
The easiest way to solve this issue is to only work through reliable and well-established foot pic websites. These platforms vet their users, perform extensive background checks, and verify people’s ages and identities. This offers safeguards for both parties. If you decide to branch off on your own and start selling feet pics through social media or other subscription outlets, you’re taking a major risk. You’ll need to discuss the payment and delivery process in advance and find your own way to confirm the buyer’s payment method.
Don’t be afraid to ask for partial payment or full payment in advance. If they want your content that badly, chances are they’ll pay. Build a positive reputation and collect positive reviews from satisfied customers to help boost your authority and give future buyers peace of mind that you are a reliable and trustworthy seller.
VPNs, or virtual private networks, are a safe way to search, upload, and sell feet pics without getting scammed. One way that hackers access your sensitive data and information is by finding your IP address and location and using advanced software to decode encrypted data. By using a VPN, you make it increasingly difficult for wrongdoers to get their hands and eyes on your information. If it proves too difficult, most hackers will move on to a more vulnerable or less protected seller.
A VPN acts as a go-between for your IP address and your Internet access. Accessing the internet and your various foot pic websites using a VPN is no different than logging on normally, other than the fact that you’re getting an extra layer of protection. Think of it as a tunnel that shields your data, search history, credentials, and IP address from hackers and scammers trolling the Internet. Now you can post, sell, chat, and search virtually undercover and safe from prying eyes.
At the end of the day, nothing will prevent you from getting scammed online more than your own gut instincts. Your intuition will tell you a lot when interacting with buyers and cutting deals. If their offer seems too good to be true, it likely is. If they offer you more money for your foot content than you’re charging, chances are, they’re up to no good. You don’t need a reason or to provide an explanation when ending a conversation or transaction with a buyer. Just don’t accept any money before doing so, otherwise, you’ll be held accountable for keeping their money without providing the photos they were promised.
For those new to the foot pic business, it can be difficult to know the warning signs of a scammer or to mistake a scam for kindness. If you’re unsure, report the user to the website’s admins and let them investigate the buyer for you. This is another reason not to sell outside of a trusted platform where you’re left vulnerable with little to no protection or recourse.
Some of the most successful foot pic sellers are making hundreds or even thousands of dollars every month off of their beautiful content. All the while, staying safe, secure, and protected. Knowing how to sell feet pics without getting scammed means developing an action plan, being knowledgeable about the industry, and putting proper safeguards in place.
If you’re new to the industry, it’s best you use a safe and secure foot pic marketplace like FunwithFeet.com (check out a review here). As you gain more experience and exposure, you can start branching out and exploring other foot pic outlets or launch your own website. Regardless of the approach you take to selling feet pics, always trust your instincts, take the necessary precautions, and protect your sensitive data and best interests.