Chennai Based Company on a Mission to take Indian Foods Global, Starting with Dosas!

Designed with convenience in mind, the EC Flip boasts a compact form factor, ensuring it seamlessly integrates into any kitchen space. Available in four bold colours, it not only elevates culinary experiences but also adds a touch of style to the kitchen environment. The EC Flip can also be kept on the dining table or similar countertops. Moreover, the EC Flip is not just a standalone product; it’s a symbol of Evochef®’s commitment to innovation and quality. Crafted from certified food-grade materials, this machine not only guarantees perfect dosas but also prioritises user safety and well-being. Beyond households, the EC Flip finds its place in various culinary settings. From cafes to small restaurants, its efficiency and performance make it an indispensable asset, catering to both individual and commercial needs.