Chennai Based Company on a Mission to take Indian Foods Global, Starting with Dosas!

In today’s fast-paced world, where time is of the essence, the idea of skipping meals has, sadly, become a way of life. Recognizing the need for quick, nutritious, and delicious meals, a Chennai based company finds a solution by inventing the world’s first Automatic Dosa Maker. This groundbreaking kitchen appliance offers a seamless and innovative solution to transform mealtime, making it easier and more enjoyable than ever before. The advent of Evochef®’s EC Flip marks a significant paradigm shift. No longer is skipping meals the default option; the EC Flip stands as the vanguard of convenience, efficiency, and culinary innovation.
The brainchild of Mr. VML Senthilnathan, Evochef® emerges as a testament to his unwavering passion for innovation. With family roots deeply embedded in the prestigious Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd, where he honed his craft in the Research & Development department, Mr. VML Senthilnathan’s journey culminates in the inception of Evochef® in 2020. This is not just a brand; it’s a culmination of years of expertise, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Evochef® stands by its mission “Tradition Meets Innovation”
For those beyond the Indian subcontinent, the EC Flip offers the tantalising option of crafting Crepes, further expanding its culinary repertoire. The EC Flip is manufactured for international homes (110V) and is currently offered at a discounted price of $249 with free shipping. Indians across the world have showered their love for the EC Flip that helps make India’s greatest dish, easily. Currently priced at Rs 13,999 with free shipping, the EC Flip has been delivered to over 3000 households.
At the heart of this global culinary revolution lies the EC Flip – the World’s First Automatic Dosa Maker. With a simple interface that allows users to add batter, choose their preferred thickness, number of dosas, and cooking time, the EC Flip transforms any batter into delectable dosas within minutes. Gone are the days of standing laboriously in the kitchen; the EC Flip ensures perfect dosas every time, without the need for constant monitoring. Several influencers around the world have purchased the product and reviewed it themselves garnering eyes and ears including the popular UK based SortedFood.
What sets the EC Flip apart is its versatility. Beyond traditional dosa recipes, this marvel can craft a myriad of varieties, from ragi dosa to kambu dosa, even beetroot dosa, catering to diverse palates and dietary preferences. Paper roast dosa, adai, ghee roast dosa, cheese dosa, keto dosas… are among a few varieties that the EC Flip can easily make. Each dosa requires its own cooking time and thickness, and the EC Flip does it all with its smart cooking technology. The EC Flip can also cook perfect crispy, thin dosas without oil.
Designed with convenience in mind, the EC Flip boasts a compact form factor, ensuring it seamlessly integrates into any kitchen space. Available in four bold colours, it not only elevates culinary experiences but also adds a touch of style to the kitchen environment. The EC Flip can also be kept on the dining table or similar countertops. Moreover, the EC Flip is not just a standalone product; it’s a symbol of Evochef®’s commitment to innovation and quality. Crafted from certified food-grade materials, this machine not only guarantees perfect dosas but also prioritises user safety and well-being. Beyond households, the EC Flip finds its place in various culinary settings. From cafes to small restaurants, its efficiency and performance make it an indispensable asset, catering to both individual and commercial needs.
But the impact of the EC Flip transcends mere convenience. It fosters shared culinary experiences, bridging the gap between tradition and innovation. Its user-friendly interface ensures that both men and women can partake in the joy of cooking, creating opportunities for shared meals and cherished memories. In essence, Evochef®’s EC Flip is not just a kitchen appliance; it’s a harbinger of tomorrow’s kitchen today. With its simplicity, minimalistic design, and time-saving features, it epitomises the ethos of quality and efficiency.
Evochef®’s EC Flip stands at the forefront of culinary innovation, redefining the way we approach mealtime. With its global presence, health-conscious features, and international appeal, the World’s First Automatic Dosa Maker has become a kitchen essential. The EC Flip stands as a beacon of hope, promising a future where culinary excellence is within reach for everyone, one dosa at a time. The promise of more exciting and never-seen-before products in the pipeline ensures that the future of smart kitchen appliances remains both intriguing and flavourful.