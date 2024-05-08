Home
News in Pics | May 8, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 01:33 IST
Evacuees get in a truck after their homes were flooded at Eldorado do Sul, in Rio Grande do Sul Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Israeli soldiers stand next to military vehicles, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza Border, in southern Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Protest encampment in support of Palestinians at the University of Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A tourist takes a picture at Iguazu Falls, which are currently at full water capacity due to the rains in southern Brazil, at Iguazu Falls.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Former U.S. President Trump's criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records continues in New York.

Credit: Reuters Photo

World newsBrazilIsraelPalestineUS newsGaza

