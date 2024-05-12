Dining in Dubai: Vegetarian culinary adventures

Embark on a serene journey of wellness at SEVA, where health and sustainability reign supreme. With health as the key focus, the food served here is free from gluten, cane sugar, dairy and artificial ingredients, but doesn’t compromise on taste – their chocolate fudge will convince you of that. With a commitment to the planet, the menu is also eco-friendly, with plant-based dishes made in the ‘mantra-infused’ garden, Post your meal, experience selfless service and positive vibes with SEVA’s range of alternative therapies.

Where: Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Villa 5/1B Jumeirah 1

Website: sevaexperience.com/cafe