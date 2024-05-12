Dining in Dubai: Vegetarian culinary adventures

A melting-pot of culture and culinary excellence, Dubai is home to some of the most exquisite dining experiences in the world. While global cuisine takes centre-stage, Dubai’s vegetarian dining options are worth celebrating. With eclectic choices to pick, don’t miss the array of plant-based, vegetarian, and vegan options that cater to discerning palates and global tastes.
Just Vegan
Experience a cozy retreat at Just Vegan, where nature meets veganism in every dish. From Thai yellow curry pizza to truffle mac and cheese stacks, indulge in colourful and flavourful plant-based creations. With a focus on delicious and healthy food, Just Vegan is a heaven for local, sustainable and organic produce served with love and dedication.
Where: Jumeirah, Shop No. 2
Website: justveganme.com
Avatara
A world in itself, Avatara is a reincarnation of soulful Indian Food – world’s first and only vegetarian Indian MICHELIN Star fine dining experience. The menu is inspired by humble seasonal ingredients, that are pure, clean, natural and energy-containing. The 16-course meal starting from Naivedhya and ending with Pushpanjali is a culinary voyage, each dedicated to a specific chakra, designed to resonate with and restore balance to vital energy centres. Avatara narrates remarkable tales of culinary history in every bite, changing preconceived notions of Indian vegetarian cuisine.
Where: Dubai Hills Estate, Business Park 1, Dubai Hills
Website: avatara.ae
100 Cafe
At 100 Cafe, visitors immerse themselves in a sanctuary of naturally medicinal comfort food, fostering wellness practices and community connections. The meticulously curated menu boasts vitamin-rich, health-conscious cuisine, offering dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan options that burst with flavours. From the Red Cabbage Salad to the chewy chocolate cookie, every bite represents a delicious step towards improved health. Embracing sustainability, the cafe ensures a plastic-free environment, composting unused items and harvesting seeds for replanting.
Where: Jumeirah Beach Road, 53B Street, Villa 21 Jumeirah 1
Website: thehundred.ae/100-cafe
Soul Sante Cafe
Soul Sante Cafe offers a holistic dining experience where health and fitness experts curate a menu with modern cooking techniques to offer a cuisine that's as beneficial as its delicious.From hearty Californian fare to gourmet palates,each dish is meticulously curated to cater to dietary needs without compromising on taste.The visitors can indulge in a wholesome breakfast, delightful homemade gnocchi for lunch or a protein-packed sweet surprise.
Where: Al Barsha - Al Barsha South
Website: soulsantecafe.com
Seva
Embark on a serene journey of wellness at SEVA, where health and sustainability reign supreme. With health as the key focus, the food served here is free from gluten, cane sugar, dairy and artificial ingredients, but doesn’t compromise on taste – their chocolate fudge will convince you of that. With a commitment to the planet, the menu is also eco-friendly, with plant-based dishes made in the ‘mantra-infused’ garden, Post your meal, experience selfless service and positive vibes with SEVA’s range of alternative therapies.
Where: Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Villa 5/1B Jumeirah 1
Website: sevaexperience.com/cafe
Bounty Beets
It is inspired by worldwide cuisine with a unique twist on classic favourites. The cafe has a plethora of options for vegetarians, vegans, and gluten-free dietary requirements. Indulge in Tiramisu Toast, Coconut Pancakes and Acai bowls promising a fusion of taste and wellness. Don’t miss the vegan avocado on toast, atop gluten-free bread. At Bounty Beets, each bite is an invitation to savour the richness of plant-based cuisine while nourishing your body and soul.
Where: Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina
Website: destinationminaseyahi.com/dining/bounty-beets
Quattro Ristorante
Nestled in Bur Dubai, Quattro Ristorante challenges conventional perceptions by infusing Mexican and Italian cuisines with a vegetarian twist. Hailing from Mumbai, this innovative concept employs molecular gastronomy techniques, seasonal ingredients and creative flair to tantalise even the most devoted non-vegetarians. Indulge in highlights like Ravioli Rose, Canelloni Florentina, Taquitos, as Quattro Ristorante invites diners to embark on a culinary journey where vegetarian delights reign supreme.
Where: Al Rafaa C Building, Kuwait Street
Website: quattrodubai.com