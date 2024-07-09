A Life-Changing Machine for New Parents

Now available in India onBaby Brezza’s official India site https://babybrezza.in/, key e-commerce platforms and top baby stores, the Baby Brezza Bottle Washer Pro®addresses these challenges with its advanced technology and user-friendly design, offering a comprehensive solution for busy parents:

1. Task Automation and Time Efficiency

The Baby Brezza Bottle Washer Pro®automates the entire process - just push a button and it automatically washes, sterilizes and dries your baby products, saving lots of time and effort.

2. Superior Cleaning and Sterilization

The Bottle Washer Pro® ensures thorough cleaning of every bottle, pump part, sippy cup and accessory by powerfully washing with 20 high-pressure spray jets. It also effectively sterilizes with steam, killing 99.9% of germs, then dries with HEPA-filtered hot air. The machine is BPA-Free and it includes a replaceable HEPA filter.

3. Large Universal Capacity and Multiple Cleaning Modules

With a large universal capacity, it holds up to 4 bottles, pump parts & accessories and fits virtually all bottles and most pump parts and sippy cups.

It comes with 6 Cleaning modes: Wash-Sterilize-Dry; Wash-Dry; Wash Only; Sterilize-Dry; Sterilize Only; Dry Only

4. User-Friendly Design

The washer’s intuitive design makes it easy to operate, even for sleep-deprived parents. Simple controls and a clear LCD display allow effortless selection and starting of the desired cleaning cycle.

It comes with removable clean and dirty water tanks so you can use it anywhere – no sink hook-up required.

5. Eco-Friendly

The machine uses 50% less water than hand washing. It works with baby-safe, Baby Brezza Detergent Tablets. A free 60 count pack is included, and extra tablets are available for purchase from https://babybrezza.in/

Conclusion

The Baby Brezza Bottle Washer Pro®is a revolutionary machine that simplifies the inevitable cleaning of bottles and pump parts for new parents. For parents looking to save time and effort and make parenting easier, the Baby Brezza Bottle Washer Pro®is an invaluable addition to their household.

The Baby Brezza range also includes the Formula Pro® Advanced (a machine that automatically makes a warm formula bottle instantly) and One Step™ Sterilizer Drier Advanced (automatically sterilizes feeding bottles, pump parts & accessories, then dries 33% faster). For more details, visit babybrezza.in/