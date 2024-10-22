Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Rs 5 cr cash seized from Pune toll booth ahead of Maharashtra polls
Good Morning Readers! The Congress released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections on Monday night, fielding Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon from the Lohardaga seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar will be meeting today in Mumbai to decide the final seat-sharing deal for the Maharashtra assembly polls. Stay tuned with DH to track the latest political updates.
Rs 5 cr seized from car in Pune; Raut alleges Shinde-led Sena link
08:1222 Oct 2024
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren welcomed me in his party," says Lois Marandi
08:1222 Oct 2024
I am fully committed to living up to the trust the party has placed in me," said Congress leader Banna Gupta
08:1222 Oct 2024
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress releases first list of 21 candidates for upcoming polls
09:4022 Oct 2024
Pune rural police have seized Rs 5 crore in cash from a car amid the model code of conduct in force in Maharashtra for the November 20 assembly polls, an official said.
The unaccounted cash was seized on Monday evening near Khed-Shivapur plaza on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway during a police nakabandi (on-road checking), the official said.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in a post on X on Monday night claimed "Rs 15 crore" has been seized from a car belonging to an MLA from the Shiv Sena (which is led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde).
09:2122 Oct 2024
BJP says leaders with 'personal ambitions' joining JMM is like pre-Diwali cleaning
"Diwali is just a few days away, and it is often said that cleanliness is necessary to maintain the sanctity of the home during the festival. So, in a way, this ongoing cleanup is similar. Why would we object to that? We take pride in having dedicated workers. Those who come only for personal ambitions and to contest elections will lead to such incidents," said BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo on party leaders Lois Marandi and Kunal Sarangi joining JMM ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.
VIDEO | "Diwali is just a few days away, and it is often said that cleanliness is necessary to maintain the sanctity of the home during the festival. So, in a way, this ongoing cleanup is similar. Why would we object to that? We take pride in having dedicated workers. Those who… pic.twitter.com/l6ybuNK7JA
Cash, likely worth crores, seized from toll both in Pune; EC IT officials present at site
Maharashtra | Pune Rural Police seized cash at Khed Shivapur toll booth during a Nakabandi late evening on 21st October. Officials of Election Commission and Income Tax department are present at Rajagad police station for investigation. Cash could be in crores, counting being…
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren welcomed me in his party," says Lois Marandi
VIDEO | "I have been working with BJP for 24 years. BJP won in my constituency for the first time because of me and today, we asked me to contest the election in Berhait...if they had asked me a year ago, I would have agreed but four days before the elections I can not accept… pic.twitter.com/g2NPjU4B0z