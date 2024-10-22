Home
Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Rs 5 cr cash seized from Pune toll booth ahead of Maharashtra polls

Good Morning Readers! The Congress released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections on Monday night, fielding Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon from the Lohardaga seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar will be meeting today in Mumbai to decide the final seat-sharing deal for the Maharashtra assembly polls. Stay tuned with DH to track the latest political updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 04:10 IST

09:4022 Oct 2024

Rs 5 cr seized from car in Pune; Raut alleges Shinde-led Sena link

Pune rural police have seized Rs 5 crore in cash from a car amid the model code of conduct in force in Maharashtra for the November 20 assembly polls, an official said.

The unaccounted cash was seized on Monday evening near Khed-Shivapur plaza on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway during a police nakabandi (on-road checking), the official said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in a post on X on Monday night claimed "Rs 15 crore" has been seized from a car belonging to an MLA from the Shiv Sena (which is led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde).

09:2122 Oct 2024

BJP says leaders with 'personal ambitions' joining JMM is like pre-Diwali cleaning 

"Diwali is just a few days away, and it is often said that cleanliness is necessary to maintain the sanctity of the home during the festival. So, in a way, this ongoing cleanup is similar. Why would we object to that? We take pride in having dedicated workers. Those who come only for personal ambitions and to contest elections will lead to such incidents," said BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo on party leaders Lois Marandi and Kunal Sarangi joining JMM ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

08:5522 Oct 2024

Cash, likely worth crores, seized from toll both in Pune; EC IT officials present at site 

08:3722 Oct 2024

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc 'Bhanumati ka Kunba, says Shivraj; 'NDA completed seat-sharing'

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the BJP-led NDA completed the seat-sharing task with allies, AASJU, JD(U) and LJP, in Jharkhand for the upcoming assembly polls.

08:1222 Oct 2024

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren welcomed me in his party," says Lois Marandi

Published 22 October 2024, 03:02 IST
India NewsBJPRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSharad PawarEknath ShindeUddhav ThackerayJMMJharkhandHemant SorenCpngressChampai SorenNCP (SP)Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

