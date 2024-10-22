Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Explained | What is 'Pink Cocaine'?

Also known as tusi, pink cocaine originated in Colombia and was named after the synthetic compound "2C-B," a quasi-psychedelic that was first synthesized by drug pioneer Alexander Shulgin, but experts said it rarely contains that substance either.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 07:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 07:33 IST
DrugsCocaineColombiarave partyExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us